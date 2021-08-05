TRACKING: Chances for Showers/Storms

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a little muggy. As a result, the low temperatures are in the mid-60s. There is a very small chance of a shower. Most locations are dry. Areas of fog are possible late with a light south breeze.

Friday: A few showers/storms are possible in the morning and then again in the afternoon. Highs warm into the 80s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. The humidity level is a little higher.

Friday Night: A warm and muggy night on the way with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows are in the mid-60s.

Saturday: There is a chance for showers/storms. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s. If the clouds/showers linger longer into the day the highs are more likely to be low 80s.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain and gusty wind possible with the stronger storms. Temperatures are in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers/storms on and off through the day. It is a breezy day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Look ahead to the Field of Dream game Thursday:

Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs are in the mid-80s.