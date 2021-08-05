Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games

TOKYO (AP) -- Tokyo has reported 5,042 new coronavirus cases, its most since the pandemic began as infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas of the country have since been added.

But the measures, basically shorter opening hours and a ban on alcohol for restaurants and bars, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite the coronavirus surge, says there is no evidence linking the increase to the Games.