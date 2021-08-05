Thai police investigating death of foreign woman in Phuket

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand are investigating after the body of a foreign woman was found at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket. Thai media quoted police as saying the dead woman was a 57- year-old Swiss national. The reports said the woman’s partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet. Video shot at the scene showed investigators inspecting clothing and personal documents. The dead woman’s name has not yet been officially released. Thai police declined to comment.