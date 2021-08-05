Schumer: Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced on the Senate floor that longtime president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Richard Trumka has died.

Schumer was an ally of the union boss. Schumer said Thursday, "The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most."

Further details of Trumka's death were not immediately available. The AFL-CIO did not immediately return messages seeking comment.