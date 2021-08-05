Organizers apologize to Ukraine for calling them Russian

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympics organizers have apologized after Ukrainian athletes in artistic swimming were announced as Russians at a medal ceremony. Organizing committee spokesman Masa Tanaka says the error on Wednesday was “purely an operational mistake.” The mistake is sensitive because the Ukrainian region of Crimea was annexed by Russia during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Conflict continues in eastern Ukraine. The Russian athletes won gold in artistic swimming duet. The bronze-medalist Ukrainians were introduced at the podium in French as from the Russian team.