CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was injured Thursday in a small fire at a house in west Cedar Rapids.

Fire crews were called to 150 Leroy St. NW around 7 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they found no fire from the outside but found one bedroom with damage.

The occupant of the home was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment. There was only damage to the bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.