On the bus or off, Venezuela journalists try to deliver news

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two decades of governments that see the press as an enemy have pushed Venezuelan journalists to find alternative ways to keep citizens informed. These days, some journalists hop onto buses with a speaker and microphone to read the news in a simulated TV newscast. They say it’s a way to fight censorship and misinformation in the South American country. More than 60 news outlets have closed since President Nicolás Maduro took office in 2013, some of them burdened by multimillion-dollar fines imposed by a national telecommunications commission that accused them of promoting hatred and destabilization of the government.