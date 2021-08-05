Oelwein 911 dispatch center merged with county, what it means for the city

FAYETTE, Iowa (KWWL) - The city of Oelwein no longer has its own 911 dispatch center. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office now handles all emergency calls for the entire county.

"Actually I think it's going very smooth," Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said.

Dispatchers have been taking calls from Oelwein since June. There are seven full-time employees that will soon turn into nine.

Adding Oelwein, one of the largest cities in the county has doubled the workload for dispatchers at the county level.

"We saw probably here, for Fayette County, would be about 2,500 emergency calls. Oelwein and their dispatch had approximately 2,300," Sheriff Fisher said.

Oelwein was the last city in Fayette County to be added to the county's dispatch service area.

Oelwein's old dispatch center was located in the local police station. The decision to switch to the county came after some struggles.

"Costs were getting increasingly high for the technology that we needed and also the retention and recruitment of employees was getting even more difficult in that position," Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said.

A concern some community members had, was response time being affected with the dispatch center located in West Union. However, the emergency responders still make it out to calls in the same amount of time.

"It is 30 miles away, but the phone calls travel the same distance. It doesn't take any less time. We're talking millisecond, if anything, can be measured out of the timed responses," Mulfinger said.

The Fayette County 911 dispatch center now handles 13 fire departments, 6 ambulance services, and 3 police departments, along with the sheriff's office itself.

Sheriff Fisher says some adjustments may need to be made in the coming months, but so far the switch has worked well. He says once the ninth dispatcher is hired, the center will run smoothly.