No injuries after fire at Cedar Rapids hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) - No one was injured after a fire in one room at the Aspen Inn in south Cedar Rapids.

Fire crews were called to the hotel at 3233 South Ridge Dr. SW around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fire. Once there, they found medium structure fire with smoke showing from the outside of the building.

No one was occupying the room that was on fire. Other hotel gusts did not need to be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.