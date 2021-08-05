Many people happy about changes to Iowa City transit system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Iowa City activated 13 new bus routes this week, the product of a two-year transit study. While it has been an adjustment for riders, many have nothing but good things to say.

"In the past if I missed one or the other it was a half hour. Now, it's only 20 minutes," Connie Floerchinger said.

The routes utilize the main roads and do not go into neighborhoods as much as the old system. While this means a farther walk for some, the tradeoff is faster schedules and longer service hours. The new system has 50% more service on Saturdays and decreases fares for several ages.

"They've been pretty happy with the changes once they understand how to use it," Transportation Director Darian Nagle-Gamm said.

One worry was hospital workers not having enough direct routes to UIHC. Nagle-Gamm says while there are less routes in that area now, much of it was overlap with Coralville Transit and U of I CAMBUS. People can now ride Coralville buses with an Iowa City bus pass and CAMBUS has always been free.

"They'll have to look at their options and decide which is best," Nagle-Gamm said.

Their goal is to improve the rider experience so they can double ridership in 10 years; that would be going from 1.5 million rides annually to 3 million. This could help with the city's climate action goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

