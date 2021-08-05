House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a U.S. House vote has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina tweeted he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus that day and would quarantine for 10 days. Norman says he’s been vaccinated since February. Last week, Norman and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky sued Pelosi, seeking a determination that their $500 fines are unconstitutional and should be rescinded. Earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, another South Carolina Republican, also said he had contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.