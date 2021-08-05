Former Hawkeye wrestler Thomas Gilman wins bronze in Tokyo

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former Hawkeye wrestler and Council Bluffs native Thomas Gilman is bringing some hardware home to Iowa from the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old former Hawkeye NCAA runner-up beat Reza Atrinagharchi of Iran 9-1 on Thursday to win bronze in the men's freestyle 57 kg weight class.

This was his third match of the Games. Gilman lost his first match and won his second, giving him the opportunity to compete for a bronze medal.

In a tweet, Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling congratulated Gilman on the achievement, saying he is the tenth Olympic medalist in the program's history.

Gilman was a three-time All-American for Iowa and won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships.

American wrestler Helen Maroulis also won bronze in Tokyo. American David Taylor scored a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds remaining to beat Iran’s Hassan Yazdani 4-3 and claim the gold medal in the freestyle 86-kilogram class.

Gilman is the 10th Olympic medalist in program history. #Hawkeyes ⁦@USAWrestling⁩ pic.twitter.com/uVx4DmkiRh — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) August 5, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

