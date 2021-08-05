Fire that reached Turkey power plant contained, others burn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say a wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee has been contained after burning for some 11 hours. Strong winds drove the fire toward the Kemerkoy power plant in Mugla province late Wednesday, prompting evacuations from a nearby seaside resort. Haberturk television reports that navy vessels were deployed to help ferry away residents. Turkey’s worst wildfires in decades have raged for nine days amid scorching heat, low humidity and shifting winds. The fires have so far killed eight people and countless animals. Officials said fires continued to burn in six areas of Mugla province and five districts of Antalya province on Thursday.