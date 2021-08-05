Extreme Drought reported in parts of eastern Iowa

The latest US Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, and it's not good news for eastern Iowa.

Portions of Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties are in Extreme Drought, or level D3. At this level, pastures are dry, crops are tested for toxins and can have pest infestation, seasonal allergies are worse and farm prices begin to climb. Trees begin to lose leaves and acorns are underdeveloped. Warmer waters lead to fish kills and stream beds are low to dry.

Any little bit of rain will help.

Here are the numbers from last week.

D0 Abnormally Dry: 71%

D1 Moderate Drought: 55%

D2 Severe Drought: 30%

D3 Extreme Drought: 0%

D4 Exceptional Drought: 0%