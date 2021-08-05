Dubuque County Jail renovation is underway for inmate safety

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque County Jail is seeing a $730,000 renovation this summer to downsize two large resident units into four smaller units. There are multiple reasons for this renovation but the main point is to be able to medically separate inmates.

"When we got Covid in those units, it's a lot of people where you don't have the ability to separate when they're sick," Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy said.

With the rise of the delta COVID-19 variant, being able to quarantine and limit infections is vital when trying to limit the spread.

Not only will this renovation be helping the inmates of the jail but it will also be limiting the stress of the guards in the resident units. With smaller units, there will be no need for a guard to be in the unit 24 hours a day.

"For somebody to be sitting in there 24/7, it's just really stressful for the employees," Kennedy said. "By doing this project we're able to take some of that stress off."

Another reason for the change is to also separate inmates based on their offenses. Now there will be a section for the felony and misdemeanor inmates to have their own areas.