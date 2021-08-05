Community gathers to see park named for local author

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - City leaders and community members gathered at Creekside Park Thursday, to see it official change names to James Alan McPherson Park.

"I think the community was super excited because here it is, a beloved Iowa Citian has a park that really will honor his legacy and be a place where people can come and remember him," Mayor Bruce Teague said.

McPherson lived in Iowa City for many years and was a professor in the University of Iowa's Writer's Workshop. In 1977, he became the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

"This was a park that was in a local neighborhood, not far from where he lived. And if you walk around this park it really does match his personality, very personable and everything is right here," Teague said.

McPherson died in 2016 but his daughter Rachel was there on Thursday to speak about her dad and read letters he wrote, and ones students wrote to him.

The City Council voted to change the park's name in March but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.