Clayton County Fairgrounds have kick-off ahead of Iowa State Fair

GARNAVILLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Clayton County Fair hosted pigs, cattle, sheep and even dogs during its kick-off August 5th.

The 167th annual fair felt normal after last year, something Clayton County Dairy Princess Rebecca Schumann was hoping for.

"Last year it was just like a show and go, we came up here for a day and it felt very jam packed, this year it's more settled down and there's actually rides to ride, there's a lot of people running around, its more of a normal year now,” she said.

The 17-year-old has been showing livestock since she was in the 4th grade. She is the ambassador for all things dairy at the fair, and is proud to set an example for kids to come.

“I think its pretty special to have kids get in the showing experience so when they get older if they decide they want to fit cows for a living, it creates new farmers,” Schumann said.

Fair President Arlen Neuhring says fairs like these are essential for kids.

“After last year, who wouldn't be excited? For the kids, the kids are really excited to get out there and have things," Nuehring said.

With support from across the state, he's grateful to put on the highly anticipated event.

"We got calls from Maquoketa and Dubuque, and folks coming up from Markswell, so it's not uncommon to get people from a 50 mile radius,” he explained.

That same support, the Dairy Princess is excited to see.

"I think everyone should come to the Clayton County Fair, it's a good place,” she said.

For a full schedule of the fair's events, click here.