Cedar Ridge Distillery excited to sample top whiskey & bourbon at Irish Fest 2021

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - You can always count on live music, good food, and beer at Irish Fest. However, the festival would be incomplete without some whiskey!

Cedar Ridge Distillery, out of Swisher, will have a booth set up and will offer samples of their best-bottled spirits.

ALL WEEKEND, FOLKS CAN SAMPLE:

Iowa Bourbon Whiskey

The QuintEssential American Single Malt

Slipknot No. 9

Bagger Vodka

SELECTED SAMPLINGS WILL BE:

Slipknot No. 9 Reserve - daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Cedar Ridge Bottled-In-Bond (limited edition) - Saturday at 4 p.m.

Being the first distillery in the state since prohibition, Vice President Jamie Siefken said making spirits in the nation's corn capital is what makes their whiskey unique.

"Bourbon has to be the corn whiskey at least 51% more so it makes a lot of sense for you know, someone in Iowa for us Cedar Ridge in Iowa to produce a pretty high-quality bourbon," Siefken said, "for us to kind of start and create this legacy whiskey brand in Iowa, it's something we're really proud of."

If you're not accustomed to drinking whiskey or bourbon, head distiller Murphy Quint explained to KWWL's Alaina Kwan the elements that make the liquor stand out.

"Whiskies always gonna start with grain and that's where we fit in really well because we're the corn state. We have a lot of corn here. Bourbon, in particular, is mainly from corn. So you've got that you've got your grain components, but they've also got your distillation and your barrel aging, all of which we have process differentiators that make our products unique. Our bourbon, you're going to get a lot of Carmel and a lot of sweetness that's going to come from the corn components all Iowa corn obviously. And then you get into like our single malt for instance, and you're going to be looking for a little more raise and a little bit and a little bit more figs and spices." Murphy Quint, Head Distiller

Along with the long list of Irish fest vendors, you can find the distillery's booth in Downtown Waterloo.

You can buy Irish Fest 2021 tickets online until Friday, August 6th.

Irish Fest 2021 starts Friday, August 6th, and ends Sunday, August 8th.