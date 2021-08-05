Cedar Rapids to give $1 million in federal funding to program still assisting derecho repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Cedar Rapids announced Thursday it will be releasing $1 million in federal grant funding from the American Rescue Plan to the PATCH Program, an acronym for Providing Assistance To Community Homeowners.

Within a few weeks of the derecho hitting Cedar Rapids, a small group formed to help homeowners with emergency repairs, finding contractors, and navigating through the insurance process.

That group grew to more than 13 public and non-profit organizations, forming the PATCH Program.

"Initially, the collaborative thought that setting an assistance maximum of $15,000 per home was adequate," Tracey Achenbach with the Housing Fund for Linn County said Thursday at a press conference. "However, the average cost quickly became higher than $15,000 so it was necessary to raise it."

It became clear the derecho storm only heightened the need for assistance that many homeowners were already feeling from the pandemic.

The $1 million will help low-to-moderate income residents with emergency housing repair and forgivable loans to recover from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and rebuild after the derecho.

In total, the city and county will have a combined $72 million in federal funding as a part of ongoing pandemic relief.

"Exploring options for the highest and best use of Cedar Rapid's $28 million portion of those funds, we are really proud to announce today where we're placing the first available funds," Mayor Brad Hart said.

The Housing Fund for Linn County will be distributing those funds, hoping to fill the gap to help the community rebuild. The local non-profit has helped or is in the process of helping 300 residents with emergency repairs.

The allocation of the grant is set to be approved by the city council at its meeting on August 10, the one year anniversary of the derecho.