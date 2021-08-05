At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding when the driver lost control of the top-heavy van on a curve, slamming into a metal utility pole and a stop sign. Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said the passengers were migrants.