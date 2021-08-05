60-year-old man charged with murder in death of 80-year-old Dubuque woman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection to the suspicious death of an 80-year-old woman last month.

Mark T. Fishler was charged with First Degree Murder on Thursday after police found the body of Berniece M. Williamson, inside a home at 2185 Clarke Drive on July 15. An autopsy determined Williamson died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds to the head.

Fishler had been in custody in the Dubuque County Jail since July 21 on unrelated charges and was formally charged Thursday. He was identified as the suspect after police conducted several interviews, collected evidence from several locations, and reviewed footage from City traffic cameras and private surveillance systems.

Fishler remains in custody at the jail and will appear in court Friday morning. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.