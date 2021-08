LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Emergency crews responded to a person who jumped out of a moving pickup truck on August 5th, 2021 at just after 5:10 p.m. on Highway 13 near Mt Vernon Rd.

Crews discovered 22-year-old passenger Zachary Heskje, who was believed to be intoxicated, intentionally jumped out of 2014 Dodge truck going south on Highway 13 receiving injuries.

Heskje was sent to a local Cedar Rapids hospital for his injuries.