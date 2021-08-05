2 Russian news sites, legal aid group, close under pressure

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russian news outlets and a legal aid group backed by a leading Kremlin critic have shut down after authorities blocked their websites. The Otkrytye Media and MBKh Media news sites, and the legal aid group Pravozashchita Otkrytki announced ceasing operations on Thursday morning. They cited reports that their websites were blocked over their alleged ties to organizations declared “undesirable” in Russia. The label exposes an organization’s members and supporters to criminal prosecution. Both outlets denied ties to “undesirable” organizations but say they are closing to protect their staff members and supporters. Independent media, opposition supporters and human rights activists are facing increased pressure ahead of Russia’s September parliamentary election.