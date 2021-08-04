Volunteers, businesses prepare for 15th Annual Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa Irish Fest weekend is on the horizon for Waterloo, official start time is 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Crews continue to set up tents and stages throughout downtown Waterloo ahead of Irish Fest.

Director, Chad Shipman, says new things are coming to the fest including a phone app.

"There's a new Irish Fest digital app, and you can go on that schedule and like your different acts," Shipman said. "You can set your own schedule at the fest, see the map, where the shops are, and where your favorite beverage tent is."

Shipman says the economic impact will be huge for Waterloo and its downtown.

"I know there are five hotels that are sold out," Shipman said. "I know most Airbnb's are sold out, the impacts gotta be huge I can't tell you the exact dollar amount because I really don't know."

Looking for the specific dollar amount are the restaurants downtown as they continue to prepare for the weekend. A hot spot for Irish Fest is Jameson's Public House. General Manager, Shaylin Girsch, says she's happy to have Irish Fest back in person.

"Everybody knows restaurants are kind of struggling right now staffing-wise, but we're getting through it and we're not the only restaurant," Girsch said. "This weekend is huge, we've known it brings in happy cheerful people."

Girsch says her team at Jameson's Public House will go through 15 to 20 kegs of Guinness beer for Iowa Irish Fest.