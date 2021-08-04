Visitation for UNI Hall of Famer Don Erusha

And visitation for Northern Iowa hall-of-famer Don Erusha is Thursday from 3pm to 7pm at the Dahl Van Hove-Schoof funeral home in Cedar Falls. The funeral service will be Friday but by invitation only.

Erusaha died Tursday.

Erusha served for nearly 40 years in many different roles at the UNI including assistant football coach under the legendary Stan Sheriff.

Erusha also assisted at Wartburg college---at his alma mater Coe College---and served as a coach at several high schools in several different sports..