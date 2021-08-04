US judge revives class-action claim in Wynn Resorts lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada has revived elements of a securities fraud lawsuit seeking class-action status for allegations that executives at Wynn Resorts Ltd. knew about — but disregarded — reports of sexual harassment and misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. The judge in Las Vegas ruled the case can go forward alleging Securities and Exchange Commission violations through material misrepresentations and omissions. Wynn has denied allegations that became public in January 2018 with a Wall Street Journal report about allegations of sexual misconduct. Wynn resigned as company chief after the Journal article appeared and has multiple ongoing court fights. His attorneys in the current case declined to comment about the judge’s order.