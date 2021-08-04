UNI’s Green hosts 1st camp after NIL rule change

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- This week UNI star A.J. Green went from student to teacher.

“I feed off that," says the Cedar Falls native, "It just makes me realize what the game is about.”

The 2020 Missouri Valley player of the year is hosting the A.J. Green Academy at FIT Courts in Cedar Falls, something he wasn't able to do until the recent change allowing NCAA athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness.

“It's something I wanted to do for a while," he says, "I love doing stuff like that, any way I can try to give back to the community.“

This week he has help. His sister, UNI guard Emerson Green, along with teammates Austin Phyfe and Trey Berhow have been running kids through the paces while having a little competition of their own. Berhow has been especially competitive coaching games.

“Trey definitely brings that energy," says Green, "He's not afraid to get after some kids a little bit, get on their butts.”

”Personally I don't think I've lost a game here at AJ's camp," says Berhow with a smile, "I just feel like I coach the kids the best, bring the best energy, so we've got the kids with the best energy.”

Competition between coaches aside the goal of the camp is to give back, help the kids better and create a lot of smiles, exactly what Green says he got back when he was in their shoes.

“I loved coming to camps at UNI or anywhere just being around the game, so I'll take any chance I get to teach those kids anything. Hopefully they can take one thing away from this week. That'd be worth it for me.”