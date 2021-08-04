Trump legal team joins fight on tax returns

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump wants to permanently block the Treasury Department from turning over his tax returns to Congress.

His lawyers have formally filed the request in federal court.

The comes after the Justice Department said last week the Internal Revenue Service had to hand over Trump's tax returns.

Up until now, Trump's legal team was on the sidelines of this legal fight. But now they are asking to block the release of his tax returns, and order the House Ways and Means Committee to end all ongoing investigations of Trump and his companies.

A judge is still considering the decision.