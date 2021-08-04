TRACKING: Nice Wednesday; rain chances return

Today: Another great day with sunny skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon. There will be some haze/smoke that could degrade air quality at times. Despite a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, humidity stays low. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: A few clouds will start to drift in ahead of our rain chances tomorrow. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Weak showers and a few storms will be possible at times throughout Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Most likely accumulations will be between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. It will be cool with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Winds will be south at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: There is a chance for rain and storms, mainly in the east in the morning. A few isolated afternoon/evening storms are also possible. Skies will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph bringing highs to the mid and upper 80s. Humidity will become noticeable.

Weekend/Next Week: Sporadic rain/storm chances will wreak havoc on the forecast through the weekend into next week. There are chances on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday with overnight chances every night Saturday night through Thursday night. While exact precision on high/low temperatures is difficult right now, it still looks to get hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows within a few degrees of 70 from the weekend through next week. This will come with some breezy south/southwest winds.