TRACKING: Increasing humidity

Tonight: The sky is clear this evening and becomes partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures are near 60 by morning. The wind is light from the southwest.

Thursday: Expect more clouds than sunshine throughout the day. There is a small chance of shower or storm at any point. The humidity level is a bit higher with dew points in the low and mid-60s. The cloud cover keeps the highs from warming very much…reaching near 80. It is breezy day with a 10-20 mph breeze from the south.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated light shower possible. The humidity level is higher so low temperatures are warmer…mid 60s.

Friday: It is warmer and more humid. Highs are in the upper 80s and dew points in the upper 60s. We have a small chance of shower or storm.

Weekend: Highs are in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. There is a small chance of showers/storms Saturday. A little better chance on Sunday.