TRACKING: Hazy sky today; Chance of rain tomorrow

Today: Plenty of sunshine is expected today but it will be haze as wildfire smoke moves back in. Air quality will be impacted a bit. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with comfortable humidity. The wind will be south 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Haze will continue to be present. The wind will be south 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not much rain is expected. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80° with a south wind 5-15 mph.

This Weekend: It will be warmer and more humid with temperatures in the 90s to near 90°. There is at least a small chance of a few showers and storms each day. If you are heading to Irish Fest, be sure to download the Storm Track 7 Weather App to keep track of the radar and hour by hour forecast.