Some Florida school districts defy DeSantis, require masks

MIAMI (AP) — Two Florida school districts have decided to require masks as children go back to classrooms, despite an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis essentially banning such mandates. School boards in Duval County and Alachua County made the decision based on rising hospitalizations and new cases of the coronavirus. The surge has hit parts of northeast Florida particularly hard. The Duval County School Board voted late Tuesday to require students wear masks unless parents fill out paperwork to opt out. The superintendent of the Leon County school district sent a letter to DeSantis asking him to allow the use of masks.