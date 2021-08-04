Several juveniles connected to list of Winneshiek County thefts this summer

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office has identified several juveniles connected to burglaries and thefts that have occurred in the county this summer.

The juveniles have been referred to juvenile court services for offenses related to felony burglaries, felony thefts, vandalism, and possession of stolen firearms.

Here is the list of incidents the juveniles have been connected to:

June 9: Calmar Swimming Pool broken into and money stolen

June 19: Decorah Swimming Pool broken into and damage done to register

June 17: Damage to Oneta Golf & Country Club and golf carts were driven without consent

July 5: Several golf carts stolen from Oneta Golf & Country Club, valued at $45,000 of stolen property

July 17: ATM stolen and destroyed from Winneshiek County Fair Grounds

July 18: Property damage and burglary at Twin Spring Supper Club after break-in

July 26: Significant property damage and a large amount of money stolen from the Silvercrest Golf & Country Club

July 19 & 26: Damage and thefts to several Home Town Taxis

The names of the juveniles are not being released.