Sen. Ersnt offers amendment to infrastructure bill to hold funding from governors who have sexually harassed

(CNN) -- Senator Joni Ernst has proposed a "Cuomo Amendment" to the infrastructure bill.

The Republican from Iowa says it would halt funds to a state that has a governor that state or federal officials confirm sexually harassed employees.

This comes one day after New York's Attorney General issued a report that said Governor Andrew Cuomo harassed numerous women while creating a "hostile" work environment.

So far, there's been no agreement to take a vote on Ernst's amendment.

There's also a chance the amendment will not be voted on before debate on the infrastructure bill is shut down.

Sen. Ernst is a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence.

