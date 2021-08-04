Samantha Wingert and the Olympic Marathon Trials

Running in the 2020 United States Women's Olympic Trials was certainly a once in a lifetime experience for Iowa elite marathon runner, Samantha Wingert of Cedar Falls.

"Qualifying for the Olympic Trials was really a dream come true for me. I knew that I would have zero chance to end up in Tokyo, but, that's not the point for me. It was just to be able to run with some of the best in the best runners in the world. The United States distance runners, particularly the women, are so good, and the field is so deep, that just to be on that same stage as them, was truly just an amazing experience and I was grateful to be able to do."

In Atlanta, Samantha faced a tough, hilly course and a windy day back in February, 2020.

Had the February 29 race been scheduled any later in the year, it likely would have been cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With her Grandma's Marathon time of 2-hours, 41-minutes, the then 33-year old wife and mother of two, qualified for the United States Women's Olympic Marathon Team Trials.

She'd like to give it a shot at least one more time.

“You know, I'd like to try and qualify one more time for the Olympic Marathon Trials. There's only a set window when you can do that. And, they haven't opened that up yet. I think primarily because the Tokyo Olympics were delayed one year. So, they'll probably open back up that Qualifying Window either this fall or next spring sometime. But, If I could run another marathon and improve my PR (Personal Record) and maybe make it to the trials one more time, I think that would be pretty fun."

Samantha says she'll try to run a few races yet this year, including the annual Scott Sterrett Memorial Races, which will be held on the 20th anniversary of 911. https://www.facebook.com/events/2855517334775793/

Fast Track Racing is hosting the annual event, set for Saturday, September 11, starting in downtown Cedar Falls. Check out the all-events, Cedar Falls, Iowa, page to learn more about registering for one of the three races...half-marathon, 5K or 10K. The Scott Sterrett Memorial Race weekend honors the memory of former Cedar Falls Police Reserve officer, Scott Sterrett, who lost his battle with cancer in 2018.

Scott's Dad, Steve Sterrett, will be on The Steele Report August 15 to talk about the races.