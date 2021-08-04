Salvation Army’s annual “Stuff the Bus” event returns to the Cedar Valley

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - With students gearing up to head back to school, the Salvation Army teaming up with Walmart to alleviate some of the financial burdens families may face in their annual "Stuff the Bus" event this weekend.

From Friday, August 6th to Sunday, August 8th, the Salvation Army will work with Walmart to collect school supplies for local children in need. The supply drive will be held at both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Walmart locations. Shoppers will be able to purchase and drop off items at collection bins. They'll be located at the front of each store.

"There are thousands of children heading back to school in the Cedar Valley this year, with nearly 19% of them living in poverty,” said Major Martin Thies with The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Since the start of the pandemic, Thies says they've provided nearly 50,000 meals, 12,734 nights of shelter and almost $55,000 in financial assistance to local families and individuals.

With children returning to the classroom after the pandemic, The Salvation Army believes school supplies will be critical to helping them prepare and succeed. All supplies will be distributed to families in the community where they are given.