Portion of lawsuit against Wartburg College over COVID shutdown survives motion to dismiss

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A federal judge has allowed portions of a lawsuit over Wartburg College's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including when the college switched to online learning and shutdown campus in March 2020, to proceed.

Student Sydney Warner filed the class action lawsuit in March, claiming the college's decision to shutdown campus in the spring of 2020 denied her and other students the experience they paid for. She feels students paid too much for what they were given after the shutdown and is asking for tuition and other fees to be refunded.

The college filed a motion to dismiss, arguing Warner's claims amounted to "educational malpractice" an argument courts around the country have consistently declined to rule on, citing a lack of a "satisfactory standard of care." Hundreds of similar lawsuits have been filed, some dismissed and some still pending, across the U.S.

District Court Judge C.J. Williams granted the motion to dismiss that claim, while allowing other claims to proceed to trial. Williams determined Warner's claim is for a breach of contract, not educational malpractice.

In a ruling issued Friday, Williams said despite Wartburg's student handbook and marketing materials being able to shed light on possible terms of a contract, the college did not contractually promise to provide in-person classroom instruction. As a result, he dismissed any claims related to lack of in-person classroom instruction. He did rule that other promises made in marketing materials, including in-person field experience, the opportunity to live in residence halls and access to other on-campus facilities like dining halls, allowing those claims to continue.

"They shut down the gyms, they shut down the labs, they shut down the libraries. They shut down all the opportunities for the student to experience campus life," Warner's attorney, Bart Goplerud told KWWL in March 2020.

A semester of tuition at Wartburg costs more than $21,000 dollars, $21,750 specifically for the Spring 2020 Semester, according to the lawsuit, which contends their college experience was in no way equivalent to what it was before the pandemic.