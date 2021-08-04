Police lab tech accused of hiding man charged with murder

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman suspended from her job as a police forensic technician has been charged with hiding her boyfriend, who is accused of killing his ex-wife. The county prosecutor on Wednesday charged 25-year-old Tameah Foley with hindering the prosecution of a felony. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports her boyfriend, 26-year-old Christopher Turner, was charged with first-degree murder Saturday. Police say Turner was videotaped shooting the mother of his three children at least eight times Saturday, killing 27-year-old Charlisa Turner. Police say Christopher Turner confessed to Foley and hid at her apartment for days before police arrested him. Foley has been suspended without pay from her entry-level lab job.