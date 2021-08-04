Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say the badly decomposed body woman has been found in a Council Bluffs city park. Council Bluffs police say in a news release that the discovery was made late Tuesday morning in Fairmont Park. Police say they have no information about how the woman died and did not give her identity. Police did say her death is being investigated as suspicious. An autopsy was expected to be performed Wednesday.