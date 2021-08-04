Pentagon IDs officer slain in attack as officials seek clues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators are digging into the background of a Georgia man who officials say fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer at a transit station outside the building before being shot and killed himself.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the victim as George Gonzalez, a New York native and Army veteran who served in Iraq and joined the police force three years ago.

The FBI was leading the investigation into the violence and the suspect, identified by multiple law enforcement officials as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia.

Officials say Gonzalez was ambushed by Lanz, who ran at him and stabbed him in the neck.

Responding officers then shot and killed Lanz.