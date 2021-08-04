Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest nursing home operator told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs. That’s a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages. Interviews with managers at 10 mostly smaller nursing home operations across the nation that have made vaccinations mandatory found that the threat of workers quitting en masse over the shots may be overblown.