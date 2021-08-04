No team gold, but U.S. women show depth during Tokyo stay

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. women’s gymnastics team pulled off a successful stay at the Tokyo Olympics even with Simone Biles taking a step back to focus on her mental health. The Americans won six medals in all. That includes an Olympic all-around title for Sunisa Lee. The success comes at a time when USA Gymnastics is attempting to shift toward a more athlete-centric culture. Some gymnasts have praised the organization’s progress in recent years but add more work needs to be done.