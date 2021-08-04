No mask requirement or capacity limits at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the Iowa State Fair about a week away, organizers have updated COVID-19 safety measures based on current CDC guidelines.

Masks are recommended in indoor settings at the fair, whether you're vaccinated or not, but will not be required. No capacity limits will be in place for any buildings or locations.

Additional hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available and restrooms and high touch areas will be cleaned regularly. Organizers are asking fairgoers to practice physical distancing when possible and to stay home if you're sick, experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have recently been exposed.

Despite cases steadily increasing in Iowa and the fair attracting upwards of one million visitors, organizers are still confident they can hold a safe event.

“We’re comfortable with conducting the Iowa State Fair and as close to normal as we can be with an eye of safety protocol and making sure that we’re increasing those hand sanitizers, hand washing stations, and janitorial things to make people feel comfortable,” CEO of the Iowa State Fair, Gary Slater told WHO13.

The 2021 Iowa State Fair runs August 12-22 in Des Moines.