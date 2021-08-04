Lincoln Perk ready for Irish fest comeback; preparing to sellout alligator grilled cheese sandwich

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The pandemic made many local bars, restaurants, and shops struggle, including Lincoln Perk Coffee House in Waterloo. However, with events, like Irish Fest, co-owner Gary Shoemaker expressed emotions of gratitude and excitement.

Shoemaker said the coffee house is ready to get things rolling, especially since they're bringing back their alligator grilled cheese sandwich!

What is on the alligator grilled cheese sandwich?

Yeast jalapeno cornbread

Cajun grilled alligator meat

Hansen cheese curds

Remoulade sauce

Olive oil potato chips on the side

Buying 40 pounds of alligator meat, Shoemaker said they're preparing to sell out. While many restaurants plan to serve a Reuben sandwich during the festival, Shoemaker said he wanted Lincoln Perk to be known as out-of-the-box.

"We wanted something different that we could set ourselves apart with and something that would enable people to leave here, walk out on the street, and say 'wow I just had a grilled alligator grilled cheese at Lincoln Perk Coffee House,'" Shoemaker said.

Unable to serve the usual amount of customers last year, Shoemaker also explained what events, like Irish fest, mean to small businesses like his.

"It's really what drives us through the winter, you know a lot of times with the additional income coming in off of it as well as the other local businesses," Shoemaker said, "it is one of the major, if not the major event for this area."

Lincoln perk will have a sandwich station outside during Irish fest, but if you can only buy the alligator grilled cheese inside the coffee house.

On top of sandwiches, Shoemaker said they will offer an Irish cream cold brew, and debut an Irish bread pudding.

You can buy Irish Fest tickets up until Friday, August 6th online. Military members and veterans get free admission with their credentials. Anyone under the age of 15 also has free admission if they're with a paying adult.

Iowa Irish Fest 2021 will begin Friday, August 6th, and end Sunday, August 8th.