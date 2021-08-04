Kids and cars: Today’s teens in no rush to start driving

DETROIT (AP) — Automakers are facing a challenge with the newest generation of drivers: The teenagers of today aren’t in a hurry to get their first car, let alone a driver’s license. Statistics show that over the last three decades the percentage of 18-year-olds with drivers’ licenses has dropped nearly 20%. To address the disinterest, manufacturers are keying in on the features that attract teen drivers. It means upgraded electronics, hybrid and electric technology, and constant connectivity.