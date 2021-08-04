Iowa Irish Fest app is officially live!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Irish Fest is only two days away and an app is now live to help you navigate the festival.

You can download the app on both Apple and Android devices, and anyone planning to attend Irish Fest can find personalized schedules, maps, FAQ's, social media links, a link to buy tickets, and more information.

“Launching this app shows our dedication to bringing new, exciting things to all aspects of the Fest,”

Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director, said. “This app is a great tool for every festgoer to have in their

back pocket, and we believe everyone should download it before coming to the 2021 event.”

The app will also feature a photo challenge and an in-app survey to win an Iowa Irish Fest prize basket.

The event will take place August 6-8 around Lincoln Park in Waterloo. Scythian and the Young Dubliners will be headlining on Friday and Saturday, and Gaeling Storm will headline Saturday and Sunday. If you purchased or have a physical ticket for the 2020 Irish Fest, you will be granted entry to this year's Fest.

Irish Fest is also reminding people that tickets can still be bought and all children 15 and under are free with adult admission. They are continuing to ask for volunteers to sign up and will accept walk-up volunteers at the Gate 1 volunteer tent.

MORE IRISH FEST DETAILS: