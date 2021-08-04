Indian navy ships to join exercises in Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is sending four navy ships for exercises and port visits with the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as China’s maritime power grows in the area. The Indian navy says the four ships will spend more than two months in the region. The ships will also participate in a multilateral exercise, MALABAR-21, along with the Japanese, Australian and U.S. navies. The U.S., India, Japan and Australia are part of the Quad regional alliance that was created in response to China’s growing economic and military strength.