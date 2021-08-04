Grammy Awards to adopt inclusion rider for 2022 ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards are taking an important step toward making the annual show more diverse. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that next year’s 64th annual awards will be produced with an inclusion rider, a contractual requirement designed to ensure equity and inclusion at all levels of production. Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason jr. calls the decision a “monumental step” for an inclusive music community. The full inclusion rider will be released publicly on Sept. 16. The term “inclusion rider” was brought into the spotlight in 2018 when Frances McDormand mentioned it during her best actress Oscar acceptance speech.