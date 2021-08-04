Former Iowa community college sprinter wins silver in Olympic 200-meter

TOKYO, Japan (KWWL) -- A former runner at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa won the silver medal in the men's 200-meter final in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Kenny Bednarek ran a personal best 19.68 to capture 2nd place behind Canada's Andre De Grasse, who sprinted across the finish line in 19.62 seconds.

Bednarek's teammate, Noah Lyles, took home the bronze medal with a time of 19.74. Team USA's Erriyon Knighton, who is just 17-years-old, just missed the podium, finishing in 4th.

The 22-year-old Bednarek was born in Oklahoma, but lists Rice Lake, Wisconsin as his hometown. The 2019 200-meter World Champion became the first American to break 20 seconds in the 200-meter and 45 seconds in the 400-meter on the same day at the 2019 NJCAA Championships while competing for Indian Hills.

Bednarek qualified for the finals with a time of 19.83. He finished second in the 200 at the U.S. Olympic Trials and fourth in 100, missing the cut in the open 100. Bednarek is scheduled to run around 9:30 p.m. Iowa time on Wednesday in the 4x100 meter relay prelims. The finals are scheduled to run around 8:50 a.m. Iowa time on Friday.