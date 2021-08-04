Five Iowans competing for U.S. Paralympic Team in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan (KWWL) -- The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced on Wednesday the 240-member 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team that will be competing at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Here's a look at the five Iowans who made the roster.

Jessica Heims (track & field)

Age: 22

Hometown: Swisher

High School: Cedar Rapids Prairie

College: University of Northern Iowa

Events: 400-meter, Discus

Heims is competing in her second Paralympic Games after competing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 where she placed 8th in the discus and 7th in the 400-meter. The current U.S. record holder in the f64 discus won the U.S. Paralympic Trials.

Erin Kerkhoff (track & field)

Age: 20

Hometown: Coralville

High School: Solon

College: University of Northern Iowa

Events: 100-meter, 400-meter

Kerkhoff is competing in her first Paralympic Games after stepping into para athletics competition just this summer. The Solon graduate finished in second in both the 100 & 400 at the U.S. Paralympic Trials.

Justin Phongsavanh (track & field)

Age: 24

Hometown: Des Moines

High School: Ankeny Centennial

College: Des Moines Area Community College

Events: Javelin

Phongsavanh is competing in his first Paralympic Games. In October 2015, he and his friend were shot in a fast food parking lot, leaving Phongsavanh paralyzed below the waist. After spending four months in the hospital and undergoing physical therapy, he returned home and realized he had the desire to compete again. Five months after his injury, he reached out to Adaptive Sports Iowa to learn more about Paralympic sport opportunities. Since then, he has made the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field National Team and has competed for Team USA in international competitions.

Matt Stutzman (archery)

Age: 38

Hometown: Fairfield

Events: Individual Compound

Stutzman is competing in his third Paralympic Games. He won the silver medal in Individual Compound Open at the London games in 2012 and finished 4th in the Rio games in 2016. He is also a 2-time World Championship medalist, winning gold in the team event in 2015 and bronze in the individual event in 2019.

Josh Turek (wheelchair basketball)

Age: 42

Hometown: Council Bluffs

High School: Abraham Lincoln

Turek is competing in his fourth Paralympic Games. He's a 2-time medalist winning gold at the Rio games and bronze at the London games. He also won the silver medal at the 2014 World Championships.

“At its core, the Paralympic Games represent inclusivity and the infinite possibility of sport,” Sarah Hirshland, USOPC CEO said. “This group of athletes represents Team USA at their best. They are strong, resilient and ready to make you proud.”



The 2020 U.S. roster features 129 returning Paralympians, including three six-time Paralympians, 10 five-time Paralympians, 14 four-time Paralympians and 105 athletes making their Paralympic debut. The delegation holds a collective 233 medals from 51 Paralympic champions.



“After an unparalleled year, our incredible roster of 234 athletes and six guides are ready to show the world the athleticism and determination of Team USA on the Tokyo stage,” Julie Dussliere, USOPC Chief of Paralympic Sport said. “We can’t wait to cheer them on as they live out their dreams in front of the nation and the globe.”



The Paralympic program will feature 22 sports in contention, including the addition of badminton and taekwondo, which will make their debut in Tokyo.



Click here to view the full 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team roster by sport and by state. The Opening Ceremony is set for Tuesday, August 24, with competition beginning the next day and ending on Sunday, September 6.



Team USA fans can follow the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team at TeamUSA.org and across Team USA’s social channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The Team USA website will offer results from the Paralympics, as well as athlete biographies, sport previews, a history book, competition schedules, and facts and figures about the team.